Original Posting At https://jamesemahoney.wordpress.com/2016/12/28/united-to-christ/



What dark and deadly pain grief can be

What shallow and inadequate response I am tempted to offer

What grace I can only pass on, for it is not mine to give—or to keep.

We suffer alongside our brothers and sisters,

Not, perhaps, physically, but in solidarity.

Let us unite together with them in prayer, Father,

And may we be united to Christ in their sufferings,

As he was united to us in his. Amen.