Allan R. Bevere | Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction: Eat at Health Department… and Get Sick

About 70 employees get sick after health department party



From Associated Press

December 21, 2016 10:37 AM EST



SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health says dozens of its employees became sick after its holiday party.



The New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2hTiNvn ) that about 70 staff members say they had gastrointestinal issues after the luncheon last week. A spokesman says more than 200 employees attended the catered luncheon at the Harold Runnels Building in Santa Fe.



Health Secretary Lynn Gallgher said Monday that investigators have not identified a specific contaminated food. She told her staff that the outbreak appears likely to have been caused by bacillus cereus or clostridium perfingens. Both can cause food-borne illness.



Epidemiologists are awaiting the results of laboratory test.

