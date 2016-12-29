UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2016/12/top-stories-of-2016.html



UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year – end of the year retrospectives. In this post, I’ll list the top stories of 2016, as measured by page views. Next week, I’ll look back on 2016 and look forward to 2017 by giving my own summary of the top themes the blog addressed in 2016 and is likely to address in 2017. But first, the top stories of 2016, as chosen by you, the readers:

1. General Conference Roundup: Global Health

2. Recommended Readings: Bishops at General Conference

3. Robert Hunt: Culture, Not Geography Defines Global Church (Parts 1, 2, and 3)

4. Peter Bellini: Global Mental Health and the Church (Parts 1, 2, and 3)

5. David Scott: On Diversity and Tables

6. Philip Wingeier-Rayo: A Small Victory for Missions at General Conference

7. Recommended Reading: A Message to the Global UMC from UMC Africa Initiative

8. William Payne: Probing Reasons for Mainline Decline

9. David Scott: Misunderstanding Our Mission (Parts 1 and 2)