Seedbed | Threshing Floor Podcast 077: Anticipating, Advent, and Aleppo

Advent episode 2! Our hosts sit down to talk about the missional side of advent and how folks can take a few steps deeper into the tradition. We also talk about favorite traditions around Christmas both at home and in the church.
Episode Content includes:
- When ministry gets intense.
- Advent Calendars.
- Lego Advent calendars.
- Christmas mouse.
- Calling out Matt Stout.
- Anticipation and Advent.
- Entry point into Advent.
- Drew’s Mom voice.
- Johnny Matthis Christmas album.
- Stories of hope.
- Eschatology.
- Why we need to anticipate.
- Jesus coming back.
- This isn’t how it’s going to be.
- If it can’t bring light…then it isn’t as good as we say it is.
- O little town of Alleppo.
- Rescue and redemption.
- He can save us. Even us.
- Being present and not losing hope.
- The presence and the future.
The Threshing Floor Gift Guide for Procrastinators.
- Amazon gift cards
- Tools of Titans -Tim Ferris
- American Buffalo – Steve Rinella
- The John Wesley Collection
- Mono remaster of Pet Sounds
- Sturgill Simpson a Sailor’s Guide to Earth.
- Joshua wants the entire collection of Florida-Georgia Line albums.
