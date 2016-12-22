the MethoBlog

Seedbed | Threshing Floor Podcast 077: Anticipating, Advent, and Aleppo

Advent episode 2! Our hosts sit down to talk about the missional side of advent and how folks can take a few steps deeper into the tradition. We also talk about favorite traditions around Christmas both at home and in the church.

Episode Content includes:

  • When ministry gets intense.
  • Advent Calendars.
  • Lego Advent calendars.
  • Christmas mouse.
  • Calling out Matt Stout.
  • Anticipation and Advent.
  • Entry point into Advent.
  • Drew’s Mom voice.
  • Johnny Matthis Christmas album.
  • Stories of hope.
  • Eschatology.
  • Why we need to anticipate.
  • Jesus coming back.
  • This isn’t how it’s going to be.
  • If it can’t bring light…then it isn’t as good as we say it is.
  • O little town of Alleppo.
  • Rescue and redemption.
  • He can save us. Even us.
  • Being present and not losing hope.
  • The presence and the future.

The Threshing Floor Gift Guide for Procrastinators.

  • Amazon gift cards
  • Tools of Titans -Tim Ferris
  • American Buffalo – Steve Rinella
  • The John Wesley Collection
  • Mono remaster of Pet Sounds
  • Sturgill Simpson a Sailor’s Guide to Earth.
  • Joshua wants the entire collection of Florida-Georgia Line albums.

