Seedbed | Threshing Floor Podcast 077: Anticipating, Advent, and Aleppo

Advent episode 2! Our hosts sit down to talk about the missional side of advent and how folks can take a few steps deeper into the tradition. We also talk about favorite traditions around Christmas both at home and in the church.

Episode Content includes:

When ministry gets intense.

Advent Calendars.

Lego Advent calendars.

Christmas mouse.

Calling out Matt Stout.

Anticipation and Advent.

Entry point into Advent.

Drew’s Mom voice.

Johnny Matthis Christmas album.

Stories of hope.

Eschatology.

Why we need to anticipate.

Jesus coming back.

This isn’t how it’s going to be.

If it can’t bring light…then it isn’t as good as we say it is.

O little town of Alleppo.

Rescue and redemption.

He can save us. Even us.

Being present and not losing hope.

The presence and the future.

The Threshing Floor Gift Guide for Procrastinators.