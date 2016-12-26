This Day With God | The Week Ahead

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2016/12/26/the-week-ahead-8/



This week, we will be sharing some thoughts from the study of Psalm 23-24.

Below are some questions for reflection

Psalm 23

What areas of life’s need are cared for by the shepherd? What phrases reveal David’s attitude toward God? In what ways is the Lord your shepherd?

Psalm 24

What is the essential question in verse 3? What standards are included in answer to that question? Who is the King of glory?



Believe that God has a great plan for you.

It all starts with receiving a plan from God through faithful, consistent, and powerful prayer. Here is a video/poem to inspire you this day and throughout the week: This Day with God.

