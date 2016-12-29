Allan R. Bevere | The Top Ten Science Stories of 2016

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/ijbWmUtkTjE/the-top-ten-science-stories-of-2016.html
according to Real Clear Science:
___
1. LIGO Detects Gravitational Wave
2. The Closest Star to Our Solar System Has an Earth-Like Exoplanet
3. Artificial Intelligence Defeats Go World Champion
4. First “Three-Parent” Baby Born in Mexico
5. The Zika Virus Spreads Across the Americas
6. CRISPR Tested in a Human for the First Time
7. Our Solar System May Host a Gigantic Ninth Planet
8. Ancient Humans Got Around
9. A Dinosaur Tail Was Found Encased in Amber
10. Arctic Sea Ice Hits a New All-Time Low
___
The details of each can be found here.
Leave a Reply