the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Allan R. Bevere | The Top Ten Science Stories of 2016

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/ijbWmUtkTjE/the-top-ten-science-stories-of-2016.html


according to Real Clear Science:
___
1. LIGO Detects Gravitational Wave

2. The Closest Star to Our Solar System Has an Earth-Like Exoplanet

3. Artificial Intelligence Defeats Go World Champion 


4. First “Three-Parent” Baby Born in Mexico

5. The Zika Virus Spreads Across the Americas

6. CRISPR Tested in a Human for the First Time

7. Our Solar System May Host a Gigantic Ninth Planet

8. Ancient Humans Got Around

9. A Dinosaur Tail Was Found Encased in Amber

10. Arctic Sea Ice Hits a New All-Time Low
___
The details of each can be found here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (615) 673-4236
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service