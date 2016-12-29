Allan R. Bevere | The Top Ten Science Stories of 2016

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/ijbWmUtkTjE/the-top-ten-science-stories-of-2016.html



according to Real Clear Science:

1. LIGO Detects Gravitational Wave



2. The Closest Star to Our Solar System Has an Earth-Like Exoplanet



3. Artificial Intelligence Defeats Go World Champion





4. First “Three-Parent” Baby Born in Mexico



5. The Zika Virus Spreads Across the Americas



6. CRISPR Tested in a Human for the First Time



7. Our Solar System May Host a Gigantic Ninth Planet



8. Ancient Humans Got Around



9. A Dinosaur Tail Was Found Encased in Amber



10. Arctic Sea Ice Hits a New All-Time Low

The details of each can be found here.