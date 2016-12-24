Virtual Methodist | The Not So Good News for 2016

Original Posting At http://virtualmethodist.blogspot.com/2016/12/the-not-so-good-news-for-2016_24.html
A piece prompted by my sermon last Sunday morning and subsequent events. If you want to know what I will be saying tomorrow, then join us at 9.30am in the Agape Centre on the Lisburn Road, Belfast. If not, have a very happy Christmas, despite the news!
A year of untruth
A year of grieving for the famous
And a year of infamy,
Of public grief, but little else
For the poor and the powerless,
The vulnerable victims
Crushed between a callous dictator
and ruthless rebels
Both backed by chess-playing super-powers
Dealing death by remote control.
Another year of mass migration
Young men fleeing fighting and hunger
Pathfinders seeking peace and hope
For their families back home
If they still have homes, or families,
Finding their way onto posters
Promoting dread and division.
A year of stark choices
Yes, No, In, Out…
More of the same or who knows what.
A year of democracy dragged through the dirt
Power to the people
Lies to the people
Contempt for the people
From those seekers after power.
Brexit Means What?
More money for the NHS?
Let’s make America great again
By building a wall, or a fence, or a line in the sand
By locking her up
Or giving free reign to grope her
Whoever she may be.
Another year of terror
Terrorists doing what it says on the tin
Delivering death by the truckload
And many other means
And political parties completing their job
By spreading the terror far and wide
Divide and be conquered by hatred and fear,
While the biggest threat to our existence
And all life on this wonderful world
Is downplayed or denied
As “a Chinese plot” or “Green guff”
While we burn money to keep empty sheds warm
And more and more homeless sleep rough
On cold streets
Oh tidings of comfort and joy
Comfort and joy
Oh tidings of comfort and…
the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. 11 Today in the town of David a Saviour has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. 12 This will be a sign to you: you will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’
13 Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying,
14 ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favour rests.’
Luke 2:10-14 (NIVUK)
