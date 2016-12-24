Virtual Methodist | The Not So Good News for 2016

Original Posting At http://virtualmethodist.blogspot.com/2016/12/the-not-so-good-news-for-2016_24.html



A piece prompted by my sermon last Sunday morning and subsequent events.

















A year of untruth

And dis-grace.

A year of grieving for the famous

And a year of infamy,

Of public grief, but little else

For the poor and the powerless,

The vulnerable victims

Crushed between a callous dictator

and ruthless rebels

Both backed by chess-playing super-powers

Dealing death by remote control.

Another year of mass migration

Young men fleeing fighting and hunger

Pathfinders seeking peace and hope

For their families back home

If they still have homes, or families,

Finding their way onto posters

Promoting dread and division.

A year of stark choices

Yes, No, In, Out…

More of the same or who knows what.

A year of democracy dragged through the dirt

Power to the people

Lies to the people

Contempt for the people

From those seekers after power.

Brexit Means What?

More money for the NHS?

Let’s make America great again

By building a wall, or a fence, or a line in the sand

By locking her up

Or giving free reign to grope her

Whoever she may be.

Another year of terror

Terrorists doing what it says on the tin

Delivering death by the truckload

And many other means

And political parties completing their job

By spreading the terror far and wide

Divide and be conquered by hatred and fear,

While the biggest threat to our existence

And all life on this wonderful world

Is downplayed or denied

As “a Chinese plot” or “Green guff”

While we burn money to keep empty sheds warm

And more and more homeless sleep rough

On cold streets

Oh tidings of comfort and joy

Comfort and joy

Oh tidings of comfort and…

the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. 11 Today in the town of David a Saviour has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. 12 This will be a sign to you: you will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’

13 Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying,

14 ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favour rests.’

Luke 2:10-14 (NIVUK)