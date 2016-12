Original Posting At https://jamesemahoney.wordpress.com/2016/12/25/the-greater/



If I being evil know how to give good gifts,

If God being good is the greater,

Then bread will be surpassed by a Stone.

If that Stone is a Rock,

If that Rock is life,

Then Jesus the Rock will be my portion.

If that portion is mine,

If I am separated he sends Another,

Then God is always with me.

May it be so. Amen.