The Broken God

In a Farewell to Arms, Ernest Hemingway wrote that the world breaks everyone eventually. The bad news is that if you’re not broken yet, you will be, and there is no good news. According to Hemingway, you either break or you die. Sometimes, like Hemingway, you do both at the same time. Sometimes, like Hemingway, we get so tired of the breaking we are willing to break ourselves. We get so tired of the constant fractures that we no longer fear them, and with one painful act we aim to shatter ourselves into so many pieces we can never be put back together.

And where is God in our brokenness? We cry out to Him, so desperate that we are ready to smash ourselves into oblivion, and we are greeted with silence. Our divine master, God of infinite love, cannot spare a moment for me in my suffering? I don’t need a miracle, just a kind word, a feeling of His presence in my desolation, yet I get nothing. What good is such a God? How is such a God considered good?

And spare me the Book of Job. Don’t tell me I don’t understand God’s plan and purpose. Don’t ask if I created the Leviathan. I don’t need God’s condescension; I need God’s compassion. I need God to sit with me in my suffering. I need a friend.

But as Hamlet said in similar circumstances, there is the rub.

For we can only heal people in the places we ourselves have been broken. If I had never been broken, if I had never felt abandoned by God, how could I console one who has? If I had never lost a sister, how could I console one who has lost a brother? Thus, we suffer so that we can console others. We suffer so that we can be a friend.

But why would a benevolent God create a world where suffering existed? For how could anyone but God be blamed for my sister’s cancer? How could anyone but God be blamed for His long history of silence? Certainly, breaking me in preparation to minister to others in their brokenness is a rather inefficient solution for an omniscient being that could have never created brokenness in the first place.

But when I suffer I always cry out for God. Even in the years when I didn’t believe in Him. On those days when I stared too long into the abyss, I begged a God I denied to show Himself. Suffering forces us to pray; when the world breaks us of our hope and robs our life of meaning, we are left with nothing but prayer. We are forced to grow closer to God. God created suffering because without it, we could not grow into souls ready to stand in His presence.

We have been taught that suffering is bad, and that makes sense because being broken hurts. But if suffering is truly bad, if it is not redemptive and restorative, then God is a monster. For God watches our suffering and yet remains in silence. God is the witness that watches His friend beaten, and yet does nothing to stop the abuse. This inaction only makes sense if God has a plan for our suffering; if God can turn the darkest moments in our lives into the moments that bring us closer to Him. In those moments when we are focused only on the abyss in front of us, God sees what we cannot; that by staring into the abyss, that by feeling alone and helpless, we are taking steps along the pain-filled path that leads to Christ.

As in all things, we see this in the example of Jesus. On the day before he died, as Christ began to contemplate the enormity of the horror that was to befall him, he prayed. The next day, as he hung dying on the cross, Jesus again called out to a God that had forsaken him, neglected him in his suffering. Jesus had no hope, and so he called out to God. And yet, God remained silent. Christ’s suffering, his isolation from God, was total, but Jesus’s desolation transformed the son of Mary into the Son of God.

While metric tons of ink have been spilled on the meaning of Jesus’s death, it turns out that Jesus suffered and died for the same reason I suffer and will die. It was not some bizarre ritual to substitute for our sins; it was not to claim victory over Satan in some curious ransom. Christ had to suffer to grow closer to his Father, as do I.

But remember that the Father suffered too as He watched the Son tortured to death. Why would an omnipotent being subject itself to suffering? God had to suffer so that He would be able to console us in our suffering. For if God had never suffered, how could He sit with me in my suffering? If God had not been rejected, how could He understand my rejection? If God had not watched His son die, how could he comfort me as I watched my sister die? In a grand act of compassion, God allowed Himself to be broken because we have to be broken. God suffered because we need a friend.

But the truly profound thing about Jesus’ suffering and resurrection is that it can indeed substitute for our own, not because faith in Jesus saves us from eternal damnation, but because faith in Christ is restorative in this life. A transformative faith in Christ can heal your pain, not by physically removing ailments like some self-help televangelist, but by altering your perception of them. Through faith in Christ, suffering becomes growth, depression becomes empathy, and death becomes life.