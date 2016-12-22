This Day With God | Shelter Through The Storm

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2016/12/22/shelter-through-the-storm/



And call on Me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you will honor me. – Psalm 50:15

As shared in the post “Hope Even in Trials“, David is going through tremendous emotional and physical difficulty but goes to God in prayer. He hung in there even during extreme difficulty and events turned around in his favor.

The lesson for us is that God will bless with strength to face difficulty, a need, or a challenge. Just go to Him in prayer and ask for shelter through the storm just like in this video: Shelter Me by Bruce Carroll, Billy Sprague and Bob Bennett. Through our difficulty, momentum will build toward a brighter future with new hope and joy.







Index of devotionals