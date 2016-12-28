the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Beguine Again | SHALOM, SALAAM, GREETINGS as we are midway between Christmas and New Year and Half-way Through Hanukkah

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/shalom-salaam-greetings-as-we-are-midway-between-christmas-and-new-year-and-half-way-through-hanukkah/


hanuka-menorah-by-gil-dekel-2014

gerard_van_honthorst_-_adoration_of_the_shepherds_1622-1

If you are reading this in an email subscription, you’ll have to link through to the site to listen to this charming and cheery musical dialogue between Judaism and Christianity.

ENGLISH VERSION:

SPANISH VERSION:

A musical dialogue between Rabbi Marcelo Polakoff and Bishop Monseñor Pedro Torres, with musical production by Fernando “Rahe” Israilevich. A greeting of good omens for the whole world.

– Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (615) 673-4236
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service