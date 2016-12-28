Beguine Again | SHALOM, SALAAM, GREETINGS as we are midway between Christmas and New Year and Half-way Through Hanukkah

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/shalom-salaam-greetings-as-we-are-midway-between-christmas-and-new-year-and-half-way-through-hanukkah/



If you are reading this in an email subscription, you’ll have to link through to the site to listen to this charming and cheery musical dialogue between Judaism and Christianity.

ENGLISH VERSION:

SPANISH VERSION:

A musical dialogue between Rabbi Marcelo Polakoff and Bishop Monseñor Pedro Torres, with musical production by Fernando “Rahe” Israilevich. A greeting of good omens for the whole world.

– Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day)