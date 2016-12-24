Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayers for the Nativity of the Lord (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day)

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/zQ9m2rhgyLg/scriptures-and-prayers-for-nativity-of.html



Proper I

Old Testament: Isaiah 9:2-7

Psalter: Psalm 96

Epistle: Titus 2:11-14

Gospel: Luke 2:1-14 (15-20)

___

God of all ages, in the birth of Christ your boundless love for your people shattered the power of darkness. Be born in us with that same love and light, that our song may blend with all the choirs of heaven and earth to the glory of your holy name. Amen.



+++++++

Proper II

Old Testament: Isaiah 62:6-12

Psalter: Psalm 97

Epistle: Titus 3:4-7

Gospel: Luke 2:(1-7), 8-20

___

Christ, our God, whom humble shepherds worshiped at a manger, you are holy and most high, merciful and mighty. Startle us to wakefulness, that we may rejoice in your new and glorious dawn, and, in your holy name, act to mend this suffering world. Amen.

+++++++

Proper III



Old Testament: Isaiah 52:7-10

Psalter: Psalm 98

Epistle: Hebrews 1:1-4, (5-12)

Gospel: John 1:1-14

___

God, you spoke and your Word became flesh, breathing a new song of joy and praise into the world. Grant that we may bear the good news of your salvation, proclaiming your promise of peace to the ends of the earth. Amen.