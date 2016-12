Original Posting At http://simplysherriwilliams.blogspot.com/2016/12/reflections.html



I’ve been reflecting… as I’ve been thinking about my sermon for Sunday, I’ve been reflecting on the last couple of weeks and I’ve realized that I feel like I’ve kind of found myself again. It’s nice.

I think that since I’ve started serving in my little churches, I’ve lost a little of myself and over the holidays I’ve slowed down a bit and have been letting myself just be me. I’ve been