Be the change | Practicing Faith, Hope and Love at the same time

Original Posting At http://www.jasonvalendy.net/blog/2016/12/22/practicing-faith-hope-and-love-at-the-same-time



Listening the to the great MockingCast the other day and one of the hosts (Scott Jones) made mention of a book by Thomas Halik entitled Patience with God. In the book, there is a quote from Adel Bestavros (who I have no idea who this is which is probably a clear indication that I don’t know how to us Google). Bestavros said (I may be paraphrasing): “Patience with others is love, patience with self is hope and patience with God is faith.”

For the talk about how the church needs to preach practical sermons that connect people with what is in the Bible with their lives…

For all the marketing that goes on to ensure that small groups have the latest resource and accompanying video to discuss…

For all the concern that people don’t go to church because it is irrelevant to daily life.

For all the effort we put into thinking about what it means to live the spiritual life…

It all may come down to a discipline that we just don’t want to practice – patience.