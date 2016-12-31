Nikos | My Ten New Year’s "Covenants" (Or "Resolutions" if You’re Not a Christian Nerd)

Original Posting At http://pastorrobert-nikos.blogspot.com/2016/12/my-ten-new-years-covenants-or.html



New Year’s Covenant #1

Avoid eating excessive sugar. See exceptions below…





[Peanut Butter Cups, Cookies, Kit Kats, Sugar in Sugar Bowl, Cakes, Milkshakes, Pies, Strawberry Shortcake, Hershey Anything, Chocolate/Mint Thingies, Caramel Creams]





New Year’s Covenant #2

Become a better listener especially after coming home from work.





New Year’s Covenant #3

Always remember your main mission in life which is to joyfully live out the good news of Jesus Christ through word and deed so that your family, your church, and your community will know and embrace God’s hope and promises for their daily living.

New Year’s Covenant #4

REFRAIN FROM TALKING WAY TOO LOUDLY WHEN SPEAKING ON YOUR PHONE IN PUBLIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!





New Year’s Covenant #5

Quit using millennial phrases like “street cred” in your sermons to sound like you are really with it. You are a middle aged mainline denomination pastor. Embrace it!





New Year’s Covenant #6

Appreciate the moment but don’t use that as an excuse to not plan ahead.





New Year’s Covenant #7

Continue to wonder if you are truly a Christian nerd but don’t let that stop you from praying and reading scripture at a set time each morning since this seems to have worked well for you over the past several decades.





New Year’s Covenant #8

As a pastor, help the congregation to focus on a new ministry that will be sustainable and help people become more fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ.





New Year’s Covenant #9

Do not check the mail when it’s a federal holiday.





New Year’s Covenant #10

Love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, all your mind, all your strength, and love your neighbor as yourself.