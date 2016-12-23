SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | MUSINGS ON A MIRACLE – Part 9:

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2016/12/musings-on-miracle-part-9.html
THE CONCLUSION
“Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift.” (2 Corinthians 9:15)
Christmas then is indeed something more. No, it is Someone more; a little child, who, before our very eyes, and with faith as our only valid response, becomes the Son of God. Thanks be to God for this most special gift — thanks be to God for Christmas!
What does Christmas mean to me? These poor words may help you see
Just what I think and how I feel, now let me close with this appeal —
Look at Christmas in a brand new way, rediscover this Holy day,
And when the world seems evil and wild, find courage in a little Child;
When you are sad and feel alone, cheer up, for you are loved and known,
When you’re afraid, your life storm-tossed, you’ve been rescued at tremendous cost;
When you’re merry and life’s just right, you owe it all to that ancient night
When Christmas in our hearts was born and the stars gave way to a brighter morn!
With these lines my musing’s through — what does Christmas mean to you?
