SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | MUSINGS ON A MIRACLE – Part 9:

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2016/12/musings-on-miracle-part-9.html



THE CONCLUSION



“Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift.” (2 Corinthians 9:15)



Christmas then is indeed something more. No, it is Someone more; a little child, who, before our very eyes, and with faith as our only valid response, becomes the Son of God. Thanks be to God for this most special gift — thanks be to God for Christmas!



What does Christmas mean to me? These poor words may help you see

Just what I think and how I feel, now let me close with this appeal —

Look at Christmas in a brand new way, rediscover this Holy day,

And when the world seems evil and wild, find courage in a little Child;

When you are sad and feel alone, cheer up, for you are loved and known,

When you’re afraid, your life storm-tossed, you’ve been rescued at tremendous cost;

When you’re merry and life’s just right, you owe it all to that ancient night

When Christmas in our hearts was born and the stars gave way to a brighter morn!

With these lines my musing’s through — what does Christmas mean to you?





— Don G. Smith, Lorne Park Baptist Church, Mississauga, Ontario, December 7, 1985







