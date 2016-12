Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-30/



“To decrease stress, take care of things as they appear.

To increase stress, try to take care of things before they appear.”

–Karen Maezen Miller

What are you noticing about what you’re taking care of and when?

…

for Mindful Monday

…

Photo credit: “Goodbye to winter…for the time being,” Bert Kaufmann, 2010.