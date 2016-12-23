Allan R. Bevere | John and Charles Wesley on the Meaning of Christmas

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/dHERZoRR9gI/john-and-charles-wesley-on-meaning-of.html



Good words from David Watson:

This year we will likely hear (or preach ourselves) sermons on the ‘true meaning of Christmas.” If contemporary Protestantism holds true to form, in many cases this will mean exhortations to be kind, give of ourselves, and do unto others as we would have them do unto us. From a Wesleyan perspective, however, such interpretations of the meaning of Christmas are simply inadequate.



If you read through Wesley’s sermons, you will soon discover that virtually every sentence has to do with the transformation of the believer made possible through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. As he comments on the birth of Jesus in Luke, Wesley writes, “For with the Redeemer’s birth, peace and all kinds of happiness come down to dwell on earth: yea, the overflowings of divine good-will and favour are now exercised toward men’ ( Explanatory Notes Upon the New Testament , Luke 2:14).



The coming of Jesus Christ means peace, happiness and divine favor. Jesus is the very embodiment of these, and we receive these blessings when we are united with Christ through new birth.

