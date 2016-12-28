the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Seedbed | Jesus and the Stranger: The Church’s Call to Refugees and Immigrants (Part II)

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/jesus-and-the-stranger-the-churchs-call-to-refugees-and-immigrants-part-ii/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jesus-and-the-stranger-the-churchs-call-to-refugees-and-immigrants-part-ii


What is the church’s call to refugees and immigrants? In part two of “Jesus and the Stranger,” (view Part I here) Dr. Darrell Whiteman shares three characteristics of responding to the refugee crisis from a missional perspective.

1. We must recognize that we are joining God’s mission.
2. We must remember that God’s Word is eternal, but the world is changing.
3. We must learn to listen more than we talk.

View our growing playlist of Seven Minute Seminary.

Download the audio for this Seven Minute Seminary & subscribe via iTunes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (615) 673-4236
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service