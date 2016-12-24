Mercy Not Sacrifice | How Christians overcome the scandal of a baby God

Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2016/12/24/christians-overcome-scandal-baby-god/



God cannot be a baby. That’s a scandal. Because babies are not omnipotent. They’re not dispassionate unmoved movers. Plus to be a baby requires spending time in the womb of a human mother completely contingent upon her for survival which is completely not how an eternal being subsists. That’s what ruffled the feathers of Nestorius, [Read More…]

