MikeVoigts.com - From My Mind to Yours | “Great Expectations” for 2017

Original Posting At http://mikevoigts.com/4/post/2016/12/great-expectations-for-2017.html
TOTO XIV
℗ 2015 Frontiers Records
℗ FRONTIERS RECORDS Licensed by Frontiers Records s.r.l
And there’s no obligations my love
We have sailed across the waters of a raging sea
And it’s you that I’m thinking of
Hello to you good people everywhere
It’s a new world children handle her with care
There’s no end to the challenges we face
It’s high tide on the shores we navigate
Please stand clear of the edge
So we won’t hang by a thread
So raise your hand take a stand for each other
Lord let us share the water
I’ve got one million reasons for us to believe
There’s nothing we can’t change my friend
I’ve got great expectations for now and forever
There’s no stopping the games you like to play
Am I the only one who doesn’t think this is a game
Have you already heard
We live and die by our word
So raise your hand take a stand for each other
Lord let us share the water
I’ve got one million reasons for us to believe
There’s nothing we can’t change my friend
I’ve got great expectations for now and forever
I’ve got one million reasons for us to believe
There’s nothing we can’t change my friend
I’ve got great expectations for now and forever
Leave a Reply