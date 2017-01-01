MikeVoigts.com - From My Mind to Yours | “Great Expectations” for 2017

Hello to you good people everywhere

It’s a new world children handle her with care

There’s no end to the challenges we face

It’s high tide on the shores we navigate

Please stand clear of the edge

So we won’t hang by a thread

So raise your hand take a stand for each other

Lord let us share the water

I’ve got one million reasons for us to believe

There’s nothing we can’t change my friend

I’ve got great expectations for now and forever

There’s no stopping the games you like to play

Am I the only one who doesn’t think this is a game

Have you already heard

We live and die by our word

So raise your hand take a stand for each other

Lord let us share the water

I’ve got one million reasons for us to believe

There’s nothing we can’t change my friend

I’ve got great expectations for now and forever

I’ve got one million reasons for us to believe

There’s nothing we can’t change my friend

I’ve got great expectations for now and forever

