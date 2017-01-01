the MethoBlog

MikeVoigts.com - From My Mind to Yours | “Great Expectations” for 2017

Original Posting At http://mikevoigts.com/4/post/2016/12/great-expectations-for-2017.html


This isn’t the most spiritual post I’ve made here and – for the record – my hope is definitely in God and not in the human race! However, this song encapsulates many of my hopes for 2017. This is a complex and beautifully-written piece by the supergroup TOTO from their 2015 project Toto XIV, one of their best albums since TOTO IV.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS · TOTO · STEVE LUKATHER/David Paich/Joseph Williams · STEVE LUKATHER/David Paich/Joseph Williams

TOTO XIV

℗ 2015 Frontiers Records
℗ FRONTIERS RECORDS 　Licensed by Frontiers Records s.r.l

I have great expectations for you and me
And there’s no obligations my love
We have sailed across the waters of a raging sea
And it’s you that I’m thinking of

Hello to you good people everywhere
It’s a new world children handle her with care
There’s no end to the challenges we face
It’s high tide on the shores we navigate

Please stand clear of the edge
So we won’t hang by a thread

So raise your hand take a stand for each other
Lord let us share the water

I’ve got one million reasons for us to believe
There’s nothing we can’t change my friend
I’ve got great expectations for now and forever

There’s no stopping the games you like to play
Am I the only one who doesn’t think this is a game
Have you already heard
We live and die by our word

So raise your hand take a stand for each other
Lord let us share the water

I’ve got one million reasons for us to believe
There’s nothing we can’t change my friend
I’ve got great expectations for now and forever

I’ve got one million reasons for us to believe
There’s nothing we can’t change my friend
I’ve got great expectations for now and forever

