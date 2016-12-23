Beguine Again | Gratitude for Christmas Traditions

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/gratitude-for-christmas-traditions/



Christmas is a big deal in my family. Even on years that we didn’t do as much as we usually do, I still sat and remembered those times of joyous, boisterous, chaos. We have a hundred traditions and it just seem to keep growing. I love it. Christmas breakfast, Christmas feast, Christmas ornaments, Christmas stockings, Christmas visits, and the gratitude centered Christmas package opening are many of the things my mother handed down to us through the years.

This year, I am grateful to be spending Christmas with some of my family. The kids are mostly grown now and things have a different energy yet we are still tied strongly to each other through the traditions we share. My grandparents will be there and my mother will be there in the smiles and laughter of the family they left behind as we walk the paths they taught us.

I’ve written research papers on the meaning of the incarnation and I’ve been to many churches on Christmas Eve. But this year, the meaning of “God with us” is closer than ever. I am so grateful for the many years of tradition I have seen and I hope for many more to come.

May love find each of you this week and hold you dearly!