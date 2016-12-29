Rev. Brent L. White | For the sake of my soul, I hope Jesus’ ethical teaching isn’t the “main thing”

Original Posting At https://revbrentwhite.com/2016/12/29/for-the-sake-of-my-soul-i-hope-jesus-ethical-teaching-isnt-the-main-thing/



Just before Christmas, Tim Keller, my favorite contemporary preacher, gave an interview with New York Times. Op-ed columnist Nicholas Kristoff asked him challenging questions, and Keller acquitted himself well.

At least one Christian blogger, Steve Hackman, disagrees. He writes (emphasis mine):

Keller deftly does the difficult job of attempting to navigate 21st century sensibilities while still holding and defending cornerstones of the Christian faith… …but then he drops one little sentence; one little bit of information that would be easy enough just to zoom past without giving it any thought whatsoever. But this sentence hit me like a hammer! I believe this sentence is the root cause of the rumblings being felt right now in American Evangelicalism between the old guard and a younger generation. This sentence is the crack in the foundation ignored and overlooked for too long. And what is this sentence? Kristoff: And the Resurrection? Must it really be taken literally? Keller: Jesus’ teaching was not the main point of his mission. He came to save people through his death for sin and his resurrection. So his important ethical teaching only makes sense when you don’t separate it from these historic doctrines. Did you get that? For evangelicals like Keller, Jesus’ teachings are of secondary importance. They are “ethical teachings” to be incorporated after believing a death and resurrection occurred… Now I agree with Keller the resurrection of Jesus is important but the resurrection of Christ is the confirmation (and promise) by God of everything Jesus taught and proclaimed. Both at Christ’s baptism as well as the Transfiguration, the Father shows up to affirm his love for his son and that allshould listen to him! What Jesus was teaching was not of secondary importance. It was the MAIN thing! Evangelicalism has been crippled by forgetting to keep the main thing the main thing.

Did you catch that?

As Hackman himself might say, Hackman drops one little sentence; one little bit of information that would be easy enough just to zoom past without giving it any thought whatsoever.

But this sentence hit me like a hammer!

This sentence is the crack in the foundation of American mainline Protestantism that has been ignored and overlooked for too long.

(Sorry, couldn’t resist…)

Keller says the main thing is Jesus’ death for our sins and resurrection, both of which are necessary for our salvation. Hackman responds by saying he agrees that Jesus’ resurrection is important. Wait… what about Jesus’ death for our sins?

Does anyone think that isn’t an intentional oversight? Why doesn’t he mention Christ’s atoning death on the cross? Does Hackman not believe that is important?

Does he not believe the angel who told Joseph in Matthew 1 that he is to name him Jesus “for he will save his people from their sins”?

Anyone who reads the Sermon on the Mount, for instance, without realizing how utterly impossible God’s standard for ethical behavior is, how thoroughly we fail to live it out, and how desperately we need a Savior to save us from our sins, has missed the point of the gospel.

So, yes, I hope Keller is right that Christ’s death for our sins and his resurrection are the main things.