This Day With God | Cheerfulness

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2016/12/28/cheerfulness/



Be cheerful no matter what; pray all the time; thank God no matter what happens. This is the way God wants you who belong to Christ Jesus to live. – 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

The memories you make give you a lift, good weather can give you a lift, but the ultimate lift is knowing that the future is bright because of the reward God has for all that believe in His Son.

We get hit with so many negative thoughts on a daily basis. One idea to overcome is to start and end the day with uplifting positive music like this one: Hands of God by the Newsboys. This spiritual exercise gets your mind in the right frame of mind as you start your day or as you retire for the evening.







Index of devotionals