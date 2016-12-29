This Day With God | Ascending the Mountain of the Lord

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2016/12/29/ascending-the-mountain-of-the-lord/



In verse 3 of Psalm 24 is this essential question:

Who may ascend the mountain of the Lord?

By accepting Christ, we can meet the standard set out in verse 4 of today’s passage. Then we start becoming who we could have been all along.

This psalm looks forward to when Christ reigns forever. Until then, we can faithfully live out our days knowing that God is with us in every activity, every conversation, every problem, and even every thought.

This day, we praise the Lord in the glory of His creation, the glory of His salvation, and the glory of His presence. The future is bright because every moment has significance as we do everything for the glory of God. Amen.