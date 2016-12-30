This Day With God | Approach God With Freedom and Confidence

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2016/12/30/approach-god-with-freedom-and-confidence/



In Him and through faith in Him we may approach God with freedom and confidence. – Ephesians 3:12

As shared in the post “Ascending the Mountain of the Lord”, it’s never too late to make a climb higher towards the mountain of the Lord. By accepting Christ as Savior, we become His hands and feet to make significant moments happen not only in our own lives but in the lives of others.

One small step at a time, we can reach a very high point this day. Receive inspiration from today’s video: Lifesong – Casting Crowns and when you reach the highest point of this day, approach God with freedom and confidence and let Him sign off on your day.







Index of devotionals