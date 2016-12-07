Seedbed | 7 Theological Points to Remember at Christmas

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/7-theological-reasons-why-christmas-matters/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=7-theological-reasons-why-christmas-matters



1. Jesus’ arrival in flesh was a work of the entire Trinity—the Father, the Spirit, and of course, his own will. Jesus was sent by the Father (John 3:16; 1 John 4:14), was conceived by the Holy Spirit (Matthew 1:18-25), and came of his own accord (Philippians 2:6-9).

2. Jesus was God, existed eternally, and had fellowship with the Father before he was born in human form. Rather than being the first act of God’s creation, he co-existed with the Father and Spirit from all eternity (Colossians 1:17; John 17:5)

3. Jesus was a Jew and his vocation was to fulfill Israel’s long expectation for a just, political ruler (Isaiah 9:7). Christ is a title meaning Messiah, taken from the Old Testament, whose coming kingdom would overthrow Israel’s enemies (Psalm 2:5-9; Daniel 7:13-14; Zechariah 14).

4. Jesus emptied himself of his divine privileges in order to fully identify with the human plight (Philippians 2:6-8). He even grew in wisdom and experienced moments of deep anxiety and turmoil (Luke 2:52; 22:44). This allows him to serve as our proper high priest so he could be merciful toward us and our weaknesses (Hebrews 4:15).

5. Jesus’ first coming necessitated a second coming. His first coming was to make atonement for sins by his life, death, and resurrection, which planted the seeds of his kingdom (Matthew 13:31). At his second coming, he will do away with sin and death (1 Corinthians 15:26; Hebrews 2:8ff; Revelation 20:11ff)

6. Jesus was the perfect representation of God’s character of holy love. Since he shares the same nature with God the Father, he showed us what God is like (John 14:9). This means that Jesus was sinless and could therefore be both the means and end of our salvation (1 Peter 2:22; Hebrews 1:3; 1 John 5:20).

7. Jesus’ arrival in human flesh—known as the incarnation—was an affirmation of the goodness of God’s creation (Genesis 1:31; John 1:14). After Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection, God once again affirmed the goodness of our material world by possessing a perpetual bodily resurrection (1 Corinthians 15).

