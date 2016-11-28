Be the change | What a Stuck Nut Teaches Us About Scripture

Original Posting At http://www.jasonvalendy.net/blog/2016/11/28/what-a-stuck-nut-teaches-us-about-scripture



I think that I have this story correct, but I may have it a bit off, however here we go:

My mother in law took her pool pump to be repaired. The repair man shared with her that there was a nut stuck in the pump which is why it was not working. This made sense to her since the pump has many nuts, bolts and screws in order to hold it together. A nut breaking loose would cause the pump to break. The news made it to my father in law who was told that there was a screw stuck in the pump and that it was all repaired. When my father in law saw the invoice, he began to crack up.

From a nut to a screw back to a different nut.

It is just a reminder that no matter how clear you think you may be when you are communicating, once you communicate there is a bit of trust that what you are communicating is received.

If three people use the same language within the same hour, through both written and verbal mediums and STILL have misunderstanding, then perhaps we need to take a breath when we read scripture. As a reminder, scripture was written by several people in a different language in a different time and place translated at least three times before most of us read it. Oh, and it is talking about the mysteries of God and not a broken pool pump.

Perhaps we “understand” the Bible is talking about hardware and we are going to share that with everyone but in fact scripture is talking about pecans.