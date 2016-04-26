UMR | Charges filed in Talbert/Rosenquist wedding

Original Posting At http://unitedmethodistreporter.com/2016/04/26/charges-filed-in-talbertrosenquist-wedding/



Charlotte, NC — The Western North Carolina Annual Conference reported today that formal charges have been filed against Bishop Melvin Talbert and the Rev. Val Rosenquist (currently serving First UMC Charlotte) for their participation in a same-sex wedding last week.

The statement, posted at wnccumc.org, said that Bishop Larry Goodpaster of the Charlotte Episcopal Area had received a complaint over the weekend and that he had initiated the formal process for responding to that complaint in compliance with ¶353 of the 2012 United Methodist Book of Discipline.

The full statement is posted below: