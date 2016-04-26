UMR | Charges filed in Talbert/Rosenquist wedding

Original Posting At http://unitedmethodistreporter.com/2016/04/26/charges-filed-in-talbertrosenquist-wedding/
Charlotte, NC — The Western North Carolina Annual Conference reported today that formal charges have been filed against Bishop Melvin Talbert and the Rev. Val Rosenquist (currently serving First UMC Charlotte) for their participation in a same-sex wedding last week.
The statement, posted at wnccumc.org, said that Bishop Larry Goodpaster of the Charlotte Episcopal Area had received a complaint over the weekend and that he had initiated the formal process for responding to that complaint in compliance with ¶353 of the 2012 United Methodist Book of Discipline.
The full statement is posted below:
Multiple media outlets have reported that Rev. Dr. Val Rosenquist at First United Methodist Church in Charlotte performed a same-sex wedding, which would be in violation of Paragraph 341.6 in The 2012 Book of Discipline, and that Bishop Melvin Talbert was in attendance at the service.
A formal complaint was filed with Bishop Goodpaster over the weekend, after the press deadlines for Monday’s paper.
In response to the filed complaint, Bishop Goodpaster has begun the process outlined in paragraph 363 of The 2012 Book of Discipline. Because a confidential process is now underway, there will be no further official statements until the process is completed.
Comments
The Rev. R. David ("Pastor Dave") Reynolds says
Let’s pray they both are DEFROCKED which is the only Biblical action to take. “THANK YOU, JESUS, FOR THE CHARGES BEING FILED, AS THEY SHOULD BE. AMEN!!!!!!” –The Revered R. David (“Pastor Dave”) Reynolds (Y) <3
Rev. Ray N Daniel, Jr says
I am grateful that there are those who uphold the discipline and godly values by bringing charges against those who have transgressed against biblical values and church law, violating their sacred oaths.
Judy Bailey says
This happened just prior to the big four year conference last May. Has any action been taken? I am in total agreement of DEFROCKING any and all ordained officials of the UMC who take part in these unholy alliances. They know where our Church stands on these unions, yet blantely ignored the Discipline. They have broken God’s law and our Church law which they vowed to uphold. I pray God’s wisdom and discernment for our people and leadership. Forty-five years of wasted time and money that could have been used to share the Gospel message of Jesus Christ because of weak leadership.
Keith says
I pray for all involved…we must not condone sin in the name of tolerance!!