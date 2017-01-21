the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

This Day With God | Your Great Purpose

This weekend, think about your God given purpose. This poem was written for ideas and inspiration to spark this thought ...
Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | Barricades

Exodus Reading Challenge Day 19 This morning many people are gathering around the country in various cities. They will participating ...
Seedbed | Entrepreneurship and the Local Church

What can local churches do to combat the skewed sense of purpose for Christian entrepreneurs? In today’s video interview, Chris ...
Seedbed | Why Horses Are Never Enough

January 21, 2017 Proverbs 21:30-31 There is no wisdom, no insight, no plan that can succeed against the Lord. 31 ...
The Thoughtful Pastor | Sixteen tons and deeper in debt: reflections on the DJT anointing

The theological/anointing/savior themes and subtext leaped from the radio to my ears. “I didn’t watch it. I’m still in disbelief ...
Allan R. Bevere | The Politics of Witness: Series Links

1. The Politics of Witness: Introduction2. The Politics of Witness: What It Is Not3. The Politics of Witness: The Church ...
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17

Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016

UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
UMR | Survey Seeks Input for New United Methodist Hymnal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec. 15, 2016 / Discipleship Ministries United Methodists are being asked to name their favorite and least favorite ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | We will not go quietly into the night

Progressive America on Inauguration Day, 2017. Screencap – Independence Day (1996) Inauguration Day In a few hours, progressives from your town or city will wake up with others from around the world. And we will be launching one of the ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | What’s a Christian to do with a Cheater-In-Chief?

Professional Wrestling, Confirmation hearings, ethics disclosures, and how politics can poison the well of the Church. Wrestling with the Story In preparation for the United States’ transition to President Trump, I re-read Chris Hedges’ 2009 book Empire of Illusion. The ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Am I the Only One Here?

Reflections on snow day worship and seeking justice. Photo Credit: Liz Temple, FUMCPDX Am I the only one here? This past Sunday, Portland (Oregon) was recovering from a ridiculous snowfall that shut down the city for several days. Sunday saw ...
