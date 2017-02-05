the MethoBlog

Click here to read more from the MethoBlogoSphere...
Salvaged Faith | Sermon on the Mount: Jesus’ Version of the Law
When we head back home to Cedar Rapids, one of the things that I like to do, as long as ...
From The Pew | Building Bridges…….Defending The Faith
How do we build bridges and at the same time defend the faith? I address this to the church in ...
Mitchell Lewis | Pew on Immigration 1850 to 2013
I was born during a period of historically low immigration in the United States. The percentage of foreign born Americans ...
This Day With God | The Champion
This Super Bowl Sunday, think about the Champion in you. Step Ahead Sports is so popular Because given are examples ...
Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | It is tough sometimes
Exodus Reading Challenge Day 34 Let’s be perfectly clear, life can be unpredictable. This is often both a good and ...
Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Fifth Sunday after the Epiphany
Old Testament: Isaiah 58:1-12Psalter: Psalm 112:1-10Epistle: 1 Corinthians 2:1-16Gospel: Matthew 5:13-20___O God of light, your searching Spirit reveals and illumines ...
UM & Global | Knut Refsdal: Response to "Wonder, Love and Praise"
This blog post is the second in a series containing responses to the denomination's proposed ecclesiology document, "Wonder, Love and ...
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17
Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016
UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Crowdsourcing: Liberation for Lent?
Call for readings and topics for a Lenten reading schedule Lenten Reading Program In our times of executive overreach and populist appeals of nationalism, no other form of theological reflection is as robust a response or as contextual as liberation ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | We will not go quietly into the night
Progressive America on Inauguration Day, 2017. Screencap – Independence Day (1996) Inauguration Day In a few hours, progressives from your town or city will wake up with others from around the world. And we will be launching one of the ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | What’s a Christian to do with a Cheater-In-Chief?
Professional Wrestling, Confirmation hearings, ethics disclosures, and how politics can poison the well of the Church. Wrestling with the Story In preparation for the United States’ transition to President Trump, I re-read Chris Hedges’ 2009 book Empire of Illusion. The ...
