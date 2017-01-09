the MethoBlog

The Thoughtful Pastor | Why I am joining the women’s march

I will join the January 21, 2017, Women’s March on Austin, a part of the larger Women’s March on Washington ...
Mitchell Lewis | If the Lord had Not Revealed His Glory

Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star when it rose and ...
Random Thoughts | A Prayer for January 9, 2017

O God, you say 'where your treasure is, there will be your heart.' Let us treasure Justice, Humility and Mercy ...
Bob Kaylor | What Then Shall We Do?

Luke 3:1-22 As Luke 3 opens we see that we’ve jumped ahead quite a bit in the story. When we ...
Allan R. Bevere | For the Love of Books

"I cannot live without books, but fewer will suffice where amusement, and not use, is the only future object."--(Thomas Jefferson, ...
#RethinkJesus | In the Beginning……

“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” Genesis 1:1. The first chapter of Genesis speaks of an ...
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17

Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016

UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
UMR | Survey Seeks Input for New United Methodist Hymnal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec. 15, 2016 / Discipleship Ministries United Methodists are being asked to name their favorite and least favorite ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | [beta] Naming Common, Special, Communal, and Self Interest in American Society

A draft version of a concept to better understand the Church’s role in American society. Drivers of Four Institutions Most everyone in America participates in these four areas of society: family, business, government, and non-profit/church. It is therefore important to ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Top 16 in 2016

The biggest posts of 2016–including a few surprises! Top 16 of 2016 Hacking Christianity had 150 blog posts in 2016–33% more than 2015. Together they showed up on over 1.2 million computer screens. While other blogs have more posts (sometimes ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Wesley’s Covenant Prayer in a Post-Christian Context

Can the Wesleyan Covenant Prayer be tweaked to fit today’s context and theological sensibilities? The Covenant Prayer, 1780ish In United Methodist churches, the first worship service of a new year often includes a Wesleyan Covenant Renewal Service. This service reaffirms ...
