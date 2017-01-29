the MethoBlog

Click here to read more from the MethoBlogoSphere...
bethquick.com | Sermon, "How Will You Measure Your Life? By How and What You Give," Luke 6:27-38
Sermon 1/29/17Luke 6:27-38How Will You Measure Your Life? By How and What You Give When I was little, probably between ...
Read More
Read More
Jason C. Stanley | YouTubevotional: Justice
The latest from jasoncstanley.com: Introduction The word “justice” is being used a lot lately. We use the phrase “justice for ...
Read More
Read More
From The Pew | Are You Tired of Religion…….Try Jesus
I once wrote that the church had become a service industry and as prepared today’s blog that statement came to ...
Read More
Read More
Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | Keep it going
Exodus Reading Challenge Day 27 We went camping quite a bit as a family when I was younger. Now this ...
Read More
Read More
Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Fourth Sunday after Epiphany
Old Testament: Micah 6:1-8Psalter: Psalm 15Epistle: 1 Corinthians 1:18-31Gospel: Matthew 5:1-12___God our deliverer, you walk with the meek and the ...
Read More
Read More
Seedbed | Little Is Much When God Is in It: A Perfect Love for the Smaller Church
The Rev. Jim and Marion Poynter and their four children went to Timmins, Ontario, Canada as the last chance for ...
Read More
Read More
Click here to read more posts on General Conference 2016
UM & Global | Knut Refsdal: Response to "Wonder, Love and Praise"
This blog post is the second in a series containing responses to the denomination's proposed ecclesiology document, "Wonder, Love and ...
Read More
Read More
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17
Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
Read More
Read More
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016
UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
Read More
Read More
Click here to read more from GC2016 Conversations...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Crowdsourcing: Liberation for Lent?
Call for readings and topics for a Lenten reading schedule Lenten Reading Program In our times of executive overreach and populist appeals of nationalism, no other form of theological reflection is as robust a response or as contextual as liberation ...
Read More
Read More
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | We will not go quietly into the night
Progressive America on Inauguration Day, 2017. Screencap – Independence Day (1996) Inauguration Day In a few hours, progressives from your town or city will wake up with others from around the world. And we will be launching one of the ...
Read More
Read More
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | What’s a Christian to do with a Cheater-In-Chief?
Professional Wrestling, Confirmation hearings, ethics disclosures, and how politics can poison the well of the Church. Wrestling with the Story In preparation for the United States’ transition to President Trump, I re-read Chris Hedges’ 2009 book Empire of Illusion. The ...
Read More
Read More