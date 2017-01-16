the MethoBlog

Click here to read more from the MethoBlogoSphere...
Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | Bumping along
Exodus Reading Challenge Day 14 I remember the first time that I saw a little child using them. I had ...
Sandpiper's Thoughts | I Have Heard you Calling in the Night, Part 1
January. It’s that time of year when we may or may not make resolutions. It’s the time of year when ...
SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | GOOD OUT OF EVIL
Joseph said to his brothers, “You intended to harm me, but God intended it all for good. He brought me ...
Seedbed | The Secret to Great Planning
Listen Now! January 16, 2017 Proverbs 16:1 Commit to the Lord whatever you do and he will establish your plans ...
Sacredise » Blog | (Extra)Ordinary – Dream Come True (Luke 2:22-40)
THE CALL TO DREAM There are so many reasons not to dream. There are so many people who will tell ...
bethquick.com | Sermon, "How Will You Measure Your Life? By Who and How You Love," John 13:1-17, 34-35
Sermon 1/15/17John 13:1-17, 34-35How Do You Measure Your Life? Some of you may have heard of this little thing happening ...
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17
Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016
UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
UMR | Survey Seeks Input for New United Methodist Hymnal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec. 15, 2016 / Discipleship Ministries United Methodists are being asked to name their favorite and least favorite ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | [beta] Naming Common, Special, Communal, and Self Interest in American Society
A draft version of a concept to better understand the Church’s role in American society. Drivers of Four Institutions Most everyone in America participates in these four areas of society: family, business, government, and non-profit/church. It is therefore important to ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Top 16 in 2016
The biggest posts of 2016–including a few surprises! Top 16 of 2016 Hacking Christianity had 150 blog posts in 2016–33% more than 2015. Together they showed up on over 1.2 million computer screens. While other blogs have more posts (sometimes ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Wesley’s Covenant Prayer in a Post-Christian Context
Can the Wesleyan Covenant Prayer be tweaked to fit today’s context and theological sensibilities? The Covenant Prayer, 1780ish In United Methodist churches, the first worship service of a new year often includes a Wesleyan Covenant Renewal Service. This service reaffirms ...
