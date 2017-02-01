the MethoBlog

Click here to read more from the MethoBlogoSphere...
UM & Global | Recommended Reading: Germany UMC/Methodist Church in Southern Africa partnership
This article from the Germany UMC's mission agency, Weltmission, describes a partnership between the UMC in Germany and the Methodist ...
Read More
Read More
A Potter's View | Militant or Meek?
Militant or meek? As Christians, we swing between the two poles of righteous indignation and passive appeasement. In these days ...
Read More
Read More
Allan R. Bevere | The Aging of Pastors in America and Decline of the Church
I know it's early in 2017, but this post might be Scot McKnight's post of the year. In my view ...
Read More
Read More
Sandpiper's Thoughts | Perspectives: To Serve
This is a picture of the little bag that holds the silverware at Chili's. I couldn't help but take a ...
Read More
Read More
SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | DISCIPLES OF JESUS CHRIST
“Then Jesus said to the Jews who had believed in Him, ‘If you continue in My word, you are truly ...
Read More
Read More
Sunday's Child | The Word Spread, a Reflection on Luke 7:16-17
What is the expected response to the unexpected?They have seen a miracle. A man's life has been restored. A woman's ...
Read More
Read More
Click here to read more posts on General Conference 2016
UM & Global | Knut Refsdal: Response to "Wonder, Love and Praise"
This blog post is the second in a series containing responses to the denomination's proposed ecclesiology document, "Wonder, Love and ...
Read More
Read More
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17
Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
Read More
Read More
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016
UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
Read More
Read More
Click here to read more from GC2016 Conversations...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Crowdsourcing: Liberation for Lent?
Call for readings and topics for a Lenten reading schedule Lenten Reading Program In our times of executive overreach and populist appeals of nationalism, no other form of theological reflection is as robust a response or as contextual as liberation ...
Read More
Read More
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | We will not go quietly into the night
Progressive America on Inauguration Day, 2017. Screencap – Independence Day (1996) Inauguration Day In a few hours, progressives from your town or city will wake up with others from around the world. And we will be launching one of the ...
Read More
Read More
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | What’s a Christian to do with a Cheater-In-Chief?
Professional Wrestling, Confirmation hearings, ethics disclosures, and how politics can poison the well of the Church. Wrestling with the Story In preparation for the United States’ transition to President Trump, I re-read Chris Hedges’ 2009 book Empire of Illusion. The ...
Read More
Read More