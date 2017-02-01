the MethoBlog

UM & Global | Recommended Reading: Germany UMC/Methodist Church in Southern Africa partnership

This article from the Germany UMC's mission agency, Weltmission, describes a partnership between the UMC in Germany and the Methodist ...
A Potter's View | Militant or Meek?

Militant or meek? As Christians, we swing between the two poles of righteous indignation and passive appeasement. In these days ...
Allan R. Bevere | The Aging of Pastors in America and Decline of the Church

I know it's early in 2017, but this post might be Scot McKnight's post of the year. In my view ...
Sandpiper's Thoughts | Perspectives: To Serve

This is a picture of the little bag that holds the silverware at Chili's. I couldn't help but take a ...
SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | DISCIPLES OF JESUS CHRIST

“Then Jesus said to the Jews who had believed in Him, ‘If you continue in My word, you are truly ...
Sunday's Child | The Word Spread, a Reflection on Luke 7:16-17

What is the expected response to the unexpected?They have seen a miracle. A man's life has been restored. A woman's ...
UM & Global | Knut Refsdal: Response to "Wonder, Love and Praise"

This blog post is the second in a series containing responses to the denomination's proposed ecclesiology document, "Wonder, Love and ...
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17

Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016

UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Crowdsourcing: Liberation for Lent?

Call for readings and topics for a Lenten reading schedule Lenten Reading Program In our times of executive overreach and populist appeals of nationalism, no other form of theological reflection is as robust a response or as contextual as liberation ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | We will not go quietly into the night

Progressive America on Inauguration Day, 2017. Screencap – Independence Day (1996) Inauguration Day In a few hours, progressives from your town or city will wake up with others from around the world. And we will be launching one of the ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | What’s a Christian to do with a Cheater-In-Chief?

Professional Wrestling, Confirmation hearings, ethics disclosures, and how politics can poison the well of the Church. Wrestling with the Story In preparation for the United States’ transition to President Trump, I re-read Chris Hedges’ 2009 book Empire of Illusion. The ...
