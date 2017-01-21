the MethoBlog

Click here to read more from the MethoBlogoSphere...
This Day With God | Your Great Purpose
This weekend, think about your God given purpose. This poem was written for ideas and inspiration to spark this thought ...
Read More
Read More
Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | Barricades
Exodus Reading Challenge Day 19 This morning many people are gathering around the country in various cities. They will participating ...
Read More
Read More
Seedbed | Entrepreneurship and the Local Church
What can local churches do to combat the skewed sense of purpose for Christian entrepreneurs? In today’s video interview, Chris ...
Read More
Read More
Seedbed | Why Horses Are Never Enough
January 21, 2017 Proverbs 21:30-31 There is no wisdom, no insight, no plan that can succeed against the Lord. 31 ...
Read More
Read More
The Thoughtful Pastor | Sixteen tons and deeper in debt: reflections on the DJT anointing
The theological/anointing/savior themes and subtext leaped from the radio to my ears. “I didn’t watch it. I’m still in disbelief ...
Read More
Read More
Allan R. Bevere | The Politics of Witness: Series Links
1. The Politics of Witness: Introduction2. The Politics of Witness: What It Is Not3. The Politics of Witness: The Church ...
Read More
Read More
Click here to read more posts on General Conference 2016
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17
Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
Read More
Read More
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016
UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
Read More
Read More
UMR | Survey Seeks Input for New United Methodist Hymnal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec. 15, 2016 / Discipleship Ministries United Methodists are being asked to name their favorite and least favorite ...
Read More
Read More
Click here to read more from GC2016 Conversations...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | We will not go quietly into the night
Progressive America on Inauguration Day, 2017. Screencap – Independence Day (1996) Inauguration Day In a few hours, progressives from your town or city will wake up with others from around the world. And we will be launching one of the ...
Read More
Read More
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | What’s a Christian to do with a Cheater-In-Chief?
Professional Wrestling, Confirmation hearings, ethics disclosures, and how politics can poison the well of the Church. Wrestling with the Story In preparation for the United States’ transition to President Trump, I re-read Chris Hedges’ 2009 book Empire of Illusion. The ...
Read More
Read More
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Am I the Only One Here?
Reflections on snow day worship and seeking justice. Photo Credit: Liz Temple, FUMCPDX Am I the only one here? This past Sunday, Portland (Oregon) was recovering from a ridiculous snowfall that shut down the city for several days. Sunday saw ...
Read More
Read More