the MethoBlog

The Thoughtful Pastor | The con man, the church, human gullibility and our beliefs
Once we have spent time in a particular belief system, especially in a “church” environment that demands massive contributions, unquestioned ...
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 2/3/17
"The Universal Benefits of Disability Culture" from the Longmore Institute. PDF. https://longmoreinstitute.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/disability_culture_thespecialedge_fall-winter2017.pdf Stigma, mental health in first respondershttps://www.firerescue1.com/fire-chief/articles/188263018-Why-firefighter-mental-healths-top-enemy-is-stigma/Venus, Mars, and ...
Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | Why not?
Exodus Reading Challenge I was at a conference recently at Grace church in Cape Coral, Florida. At Grace church they ...
BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | Even the NFL is talking about Domestic Violence. Is your church?
guest post by Martha E. Banks, Ph.D. With all of the excitement and money that swirls around the Super Bowl ...
Tom Lambrecht | Good News Magazine | Reflections on the First Commission Meeting
By Rev. Thomas Lambrecht I approached my first meeting as a member of the Bishops’ Commission on a Way Forward ...
One Mile Mosser | Growing in Gratitude
Here is a story of a woman who should come to our church and learn how to grow in gratitude:A ...
UM & Global | Knut Refsdal: Response to "Wonder, Love and Praise"
This blog post is the second in a series containing responses to the denomination's proposed ecclesiology document, "Wonder, Love and ...
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17
Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016
UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Crowdsourcing: Liberation for Lent?
Call for readings and topics for a Lenten reading schedule Lenten Reading Program In our times of executive overreach and populist appeals of nationalism, no other form of theological reflection is as robust a response or as contextual as liberation ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | We will not go quietly into the night
Progressive America on Inauguration Day, 2017. Screencap – Independence Day (1996) Inauguration Day In a few hours, progressives from your town or city will wake up with others from around the world. And we will be launching one of the ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | What’s a Christian to do with a Cheater-In-Chief?
Professional Wrestling, Confirmation hearings, ethics disclosures, and how politics can poison the well of the Church. Wrestling with the Story In preparation for the United States’ transition to President Trump, I re-read Chris Hedges’ 2009 book Empire of Illusion. The ...
