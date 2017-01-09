the MethoBlog

Click here to read more from the MethoBlogoSphere...
The Thoughtful Pastor | Why I am joining the women’s march
I will join the January 21, 2017, Women’s March on Austin, a part of the larger Women’s March on Washington ...
Read More
Read More
Mitchell Lewis | If the Lord had Not Revealed His Glory
Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star when it rose and ...
Read More
Read More
Random Thoughts | A Prayer for January 9, 2017
O God, you say 'where your treasure is, there will be your heart.' Let us treasure Justice, Humility and Mercy ...
Read More
Read More
Bob Kaylor | What Then Shall We Do?
Luke 3:1-22 As Luke 3 opens we see that we’ve jumped ahead quite a bit in the story. When we ...
Read More
Read More
Allan R. Bevere | For the Love of Books
"I cannot live without books, but fewer will suffice where amusement, and not use, is the only future object."--(Thomas Jefferson, ...
Read More
Read More
#RethinkJesus | In the Beginning……
“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” Genesis 1:1. The first chapter of Genesis speaks of an ...
Read More
Read More
Click here to read more posts on General Conference 2016
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17
Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
Read More
Read More
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016
UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
Read More
Read More
UMR | Survey Seeks Input for New United Methodist Hymnal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec. 15, 2016 / Discipleship Ministries United Methodists are being asked to name their favorite and least favorite ...
Read More
Read More
Click here to read more from GC2016 Conversations...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | [beta] Naming Common, Special, Communal, and Self Interest in American Society
A draft version of a concept to better understand the Church’s role in American society. Drivers of Four Institutions Most everyone in America participates in these four areas of society: family, business, government, and non-profit/church. It is therefore important to ...
Read More
Read More
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Top 16 in 2016
The biggest posts of 2016–including a few surprises! Top 16 of 2016 Hacking Christianity had 150 blog posts in 2016–33% more than 2015. Together they showed up on over 1.2 million computer screens. While other blogs have more posts (sometimes ...
Read More
Read More
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Wesley’s Covenant Prayer in a Post-Christian Context
Can the Wesleyan Covenant Prayer be tweaked to fit today’s context and theological sensibilities? The Covenant Prayer, 1780ish In United Methodist churches, the first worship service of a new year often includes a Wesleyan Covenant Renewal Service. This service reaffirms ...
Read More
Read More