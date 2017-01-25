the MethoBlog

Click here to read more from the MethoBlogoSphere...
Jedi Pastor Ken | Worshipping at The Tabernacle in The Valley of Suck
The road is not a short one. It is as long and winding as any in physical path you or ...
The Thoughtful Pastor | Help! Does an all-powerful God cause the innocent to suffer?
The easy answers like “It’ll all turn out OK in the end. If it is not OK, it’s not the ...
A Pastor's Thoughts | The Great Work of Man
Abba Anthony said to Abba Poemen, “This is the Great Work of a man: always to take the blame for ...
SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | FACING THE DAY WITH JESUS
"Be ready in the morning, and then come up... Present yourself to Me there on top of the mountain. No ...
Pastorbluejeans Ramblings | I just don’t know
Exodus Reading Challenge Day 23 I have stared at this blank page for quite some time this morning. I am ...
Sunday's Child | Always green, a Reflection on Psalm 92:1-4, 12-15
How often does a typical Christian offer thanks and recognition to the Lord--every day or twice a day or at ...
UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 1/6/17
Mental health: post-bullying syndrome http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/medical_examiner/2016/06/the_lasting_effects_of_childhood_bullying_are_surprisingly_not_all_detrimental.html Music therapy http://www.nami.org/Blogs/NAMI-Blog/December-2016/The-Impact-of-Music-Therapy-on-Mental-Health Nearly all students find closed captioning useful http://www.3playmedia.com/2016/12/20/more-research-concludes-nearly-all-students-find-closed-captions-helpful-for-learning/ Accessible art (and buildings) ...
UM & Global | Top Stories of 2016
UM & Global is continuing a news tradition we joined in last year - end of the year retrospectives. In ...
UMR | Survey Seeks Input for New United Methodist Hymnal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec. 15, 2016 / Discipleship Ministries United Methodists are being asked to name their favorite and least favorite ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | We will not go quietly into the night
Progressive America on Inauguration Day, 2017. Screencap – Independence Day (1996) Inauguration Day In a few hours, progressives from your town or city will wake up with others from around the world. And we will be launching one of the ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | What’s a Christian to do with a Cheater-In-Chief?
Professional Wrestling, Confirmation hearings, ethics disclosures, and how politics can poison the well of the Church. Wrestling with the Story In preparation for the United States’ transition to President Trump, I re-read Chris Hedges’ 2009 book Empire of Illusion. The ...
Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Am I the Only One Here?
Reflections on snow day worship and seeking justice. Photo Credit: Liz Temple, FUMCPDX Am I the only one here? This past Sunday, Portland (Oregon) was recovering from a ridiculous snowfall that shut down the city for several days. Sunday saw ...
